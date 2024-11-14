Man United star now looks closer to transfer away due to Ruben Amorim arrival

Ruben Amorim and Casemiro (Photo by Emilio Andreoli, David Rogers/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly now closer to a potential transfer away from the club due to the arrival of Ruben Amorim as manager.

The Portuguese tactician has supposedly made it clear that he wants players with intensity in his Man Utd squad, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, and it’s easy to imagine that an ageing star like Casemiro might not fit the bill.

The experienced Brazilian defensive midfielder has had a great career at the highest level, but he’s largely struggled during his time with United, so it might soon be the right moment for him to move on, which is what Fichajes seem to expect to happen.

Amorim will surely want to put his own stamp on the squad he’s inheriting from Erik ten Hag, with Casemiro not exactly one of the most impressive players he’ll be finding upon his arrival anyway.

A younger and more energetic player is surely needed in that position, and it will be interesting to see who Amorim ends up identifying to the recruitment team as someone he’d ideally like for the role.

Has Casemiro ruined his legacy at Manchester United?

Casemiro could maybe have done well to test himself in the Premier League a little earlier than he did, as he clearly arrived at Old Trafford after he’d already passed his peak.

Still, the 32-year-old will surely go down as a modern great after what he achieved for Real Madrid, where he won multiple Champions League titles and other major honours.

MUFC never really saw the best of Casemiro, so perhaps he soured his legacy a little by moving to such a competitive league so late in his career.

Casemiro could surely have tested himself at this level earlier and done a great job, but now he’ll mostly be remembered as a flop on these shores.