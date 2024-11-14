(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea coach Jody Morris says he would have been ‘fuming’ with Noni Madueke after he went straight down the tunnel following his substitution against Arsenal.

Madueke played 68 minutes in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with the Gunners, completing a match-high three dribbles and creating one chance.

The England international was replaced by Mykhaylo Mudryk in what Enzo Maresca insisted was a change for tactical reasons.

However, Madueke didn’t see it that way, storming straight down the tunnel, which resulted in him missing Pedro Neto’s equaliser.

“The problem is that when you change a player, they’re never happy,” Maresca said after the match (via Football.London). “We changed him. It’s not only about Noni, it’s about all the players. In that moment, we thought in a different way that Pedro with Timber would be more aggressive.”

Chelsea: Jody Morris reacts to Noni Madueke outburst

Madueke’s conduct has been the subject of much debate over the past few days and now, former Chelsea midfielder and coach Morris has weighed in.

He believes Maresca should come down hard on his winger following a show of ‘disrespect’.

“I’d be fuming,” Morris told talkSPORT.

“Listen, sometimes there are mitigating circumstances which may have transpired before this happened, you never know.

“Sometimes players have got little niggles and they’re moaning about it and then try to act like they’re going down the tunnel because they’re injured.

“But no, I’d be fuming and I think we’ve got a manager that would address that instantly which I think the best ones do.

“It’s not just disrespectful to your teammates but to the fans as well.

“We’re all sitting there, we’re all watching the game and someone doesn’t want to watch just because they’re not on the pitch at the end.

“But it’s not the first time we’ve seen it with football players up and down the country and listen, if it’s put to bed quickly, which I think the best managers do.

“Get it nailed down, probably in the dressing room would have pulled him straight away, that’s what I would have done personally anyway. Maybe I would have called him back up the tunnel.”