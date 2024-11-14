“Wonderful” – Liverpool star Curtis Jones caps England debut with stunning goal

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones capped a stunning England debut with a wonderfully taken goal against Greece on Thursday.

Jones’ senior debut for the Three Lions has been a long time coming after making nearly 150 appearances for Liverpool over the past five years, winning a host of major honours with the Reds.

The midfielder finally got his chance in England’s must-win Uefa Nations League trip to Athens.

To say he delivered would be a massive understatement.

Jones controlled the game in midfield, completing 98% of his passes (65/68) and playing three passes into the final third. Defensively, Jones kept the Greeks at bay with seven recoveries and four tackles, while winning seven of his 10 contested ground duels.

But Jones’ crowning moment came in the 83rd minute when he flicked home a stunning backheel to crown his debut with a goal and finish the job for England.

WHAT A GOAL FROM CURTIS JONES! ? A beautiful little flick puts England three clear! ?????????????????????#ITVFootball | #NationsLeague | @LFC pic.twitter.com/lkmbDJzRqO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 14, 2024

??| GOAL: WHAT A DEBUT GOAL FROM CURTIS JONES!!! Greece 0-3 England pic.twitter.com/VeOKLop7HT — Transfer Sector (@TransferSector) November 14, 2024

“I tried. Happy to come out with a goal too! I can go high or low and get on the ball and play,” Jones told ITV after the match.

Curtis Jones earns rave reviews in England debut

Unsurprisingly, Jones’ performance — which earned him a 9/10 in our player ratings — has earned rave reviews from fans and pundits alike.

Prominent among those singing his praises was former England and Everton midfielder Leon Osman, who lauded Jones’ ‘wonderful evening’.

“Curtis Jones has looked very assured in the middle of the pitch,” Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live, adding:

“[He] has looked composed particularly when receiving the ball in his own area, he is unflustered, defended excellently and scored a back heel to top it all off. Wonderful evening for him.”

Jones will now have his eye on another start and big performance when England take on the Republic of Ireland on Sunday at Wembley.