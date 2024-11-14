(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has confirmed his loyalty to the club, expressing a desire to continue representing Villa despite interest from other teams and encouragement from his father to consider new challenges.

Since joining from Arsenal in 2020, Martinez has been a transformative figure for Villa, fortifying their defence with his commanding presence and impressive shot-stopping ability.

Martinez’s career took off at Aston Villa after struggling for playing time at Arsenal. He quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers, helping Villa avoid relegation threats and steadily climb the standings.

His performances also earned him domestic recognition as well as international, winning the Copa America with Argentina in 2021 and later the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his penalty saves were instrumental in Argentina’s triumph.

Emiliano Martinez is staying loyal to Aston Villa

Despite growing interest from other clubs, Martinez has reaffirmed his commitment to Aston Villa, crediting the club for helping him reach new heights.

Speaking to L’Equipe, he said:

“Earlier in my career, when I was on loan, I couldn’t express myself as much, although I’ve always been very mature.

“Since arriving at Aston Villa, I’ve embraced these new responsibilities. That’s why I’m staying loyal to this club, it’s allowed me to reach a higher level.”

Martinez is a born leader and his leadership traits are visible by his antics on and off the pitch. He leads the team from the back, for both the club and the country.

He further spoke about his leadership and how his managers allow him to take the charge in the dressing room.

Martinez discusses his leadership style behind-the-scenes

“My coaches also send a lot of positive vibes, by giving the players freedom. Lionel Scaloni doesn’t intervene when the players speak, while Unai Emery likes to take the initiative. He lowers the pressure, and I always speak after him.

“Before big games, I remind the guys where they come from, the sacrifices they’ve made and the dreams they had as kids.”

“In the dressing room, I never shout, I support. I like to take the pressure from the opposing fans so that my teammates can play freely.

This will come as a big boost for Aston Villa who have become a top team under Unai Emery. They have made a fantastic start to their Champions League campaign with 3 wins out of 4 games, sitting 8th in the table, level on points with the likes of Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund, and just one point behind 2nd placed Sporting.