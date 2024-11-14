James Pearce confirms “talks are underway” in exciting Liverpool update

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Journalist James Pearce has shared an update on the contract of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and it is good news.

Liverpool are currently at the risk of loosing three of their biggest stars on a free next summer, with the club yet to come to an agreement over new contracts for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.

Concerns over contract extension of Liverpool trio: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah

All three are just 48 days away from being allowed to speak with other clubs regarding a pre-contract agreement, putting Liverpool in a very concerning situation.

Real Madrid have shown strong interest in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, and could make a head start in their attempts to agree a deal with him. There are suggestions that they could offer Tchouameni as part of a swap deal.

Mo Salah’s camp are also reportedly showing openness to explore offers from other clubs, with Saudi Pro League very interested in signing the Egyptian king.

All three players have however expressed their desire to continue at Liverpool, putting the ball in the club’s court to strike a deal with them.

James Pearce shares Ibrahima Konate update

Interestingly, while the future of three of their best players remain in the air, the club are focused on securing a contract extension for another star player, Ibrahima Konate.

As per the latest from The Athletic’s James Pearce, talks are underway between the Reds and Konate over a new deal, who the club sees as the only other priority.

Pearce believes striking a deal with Konate should not be a problem as the player is extremely happy at the club.

He wrote:

“The only other priority is Ibrahima Konate, whose deal runs until 2026. Talks are underway and I don’t envisage any issues there.

“He’s happy and settled at Liverpool. He’s in the best form of his Anfield career and at 25, his best years are ahead of him.”

Liverpool’s flying start to the season

Liverpool have made a flying start to the campaign under new manager Arne Slot. They currently top the Premier League table, with a 5 point lead over Manchester City. They are also top of the Champions League table in the League stages.

The club will want to avoid the risk of derailing their season with unnecessary off-the-pitch distraction, and will hope to sort out the contracts as soon as possible.