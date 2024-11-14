Man United eyeing up potential £43m wonderkid transfer to replace big-money flop

Lorran in action for Flamengo (Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Flamengo wonderkid Lorran as a possible replacement for flop signing Antony.

Antony has ended up being a major disappointment at Man Utd, despite previously looking like an outstanding talent when he was together with Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Now a report from TBR Football claims that United are possibly ready to try offloading Antony to Flamengo in a bid to land 18-year-old attacking midfielder Lorran in his place.

The Red Devils need to be a bit smarter with their recruitment after a difficult period post-Sir Alex Ferguson, with vast amounts of money wasted on under-performers like Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Can Man United finally get it right with Lorran transfer deal?

Lorran looks like the kind of up-and-coming talent MUFC need to be signing before other top clubs, with this Brazilian teenager surely set for a big future in the game.

Indeed, other clubs are already following him, with TBR Football adding that West Ham and Brighton are following the player, as well as European giants such as RB Leipzig, Marseille and Atalanta.

United will be hoping they can now really enter a new era under incoming manager Ruben Amorim, who will also be working under a new-look board with experienced football recruitment figures like Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox.

Lorran certainly seems like the kind of player those figures would have signed at their previous clubs, but it remains to be seen if the player himself will choose a move to Old Trafford when he might fancy his chances of getting more playing time at somewhere like Brighton or Leipzig.