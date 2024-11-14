Arsenal facing major transfer issue, situation should become clearer in next few weeks

Mikel Arteta and Martin Zubimendi (Photos by Marco Luzzani, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly facing one potentially significant obstacle in their transfer pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners have been linked again with Zubimendi in a report from the Independent, which suggests that the Spain international has been keen to leave Sociedad, but stayed out of loyalty due to other players moving on.

The Independent claim, however, that that is expected to change next summer, with Zubimendi perhaps set to be on Arsenal’s radar again as he’ll feel owed the chance to make a big move.

Still, there’s slightly conflicting information coming out about this as Fichajes report that the 25-year-old remains very loyal and committed to his current club, which could complicate things for Arsenal.

Fichajes go on to state that Arsenal could get a clearer picture about the situation in the coming weeks, so Gooners will no doubt be keeping an eye out for Zubimendi updates.

Could Arsenal sign alternatives to Martin Zubimendi?

Arsenal may already have alternatives in mind in case Zubimendi again decides he’d prefer to stay with Sociedad, as sources have informed CaughtOffside about the north London giants keeping a close eye on Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor.

Taylor looks a promising young talent and could make sense as a smart long-term investment, though Zubimendi is clearly more proven at the highest level.

Arsenal have invested a lot in midfielders in recent times, with Mikel Merino joining this summer, and Declan Rice the year before that.

Still, there could be room for further reinforcements in that position as Arteta faces the worrying situation of both Jorginho and Thomas Partey both being due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Zubimendi or Taylor could both make sense as ideal replacements, and one imagines Arsenal will surely consider a few other options as well.