Barcelona chief already laying groundwork for major Liverpool transfer raid

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (Photos by Pascal Le Segretain, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly eager to seal the transfer of in-form Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as he nears the end of his contract.

The Egypt international is one of the finest players in world football and could undoubtedly do a job for Barca, even if he is now 32 years of age and possibly past his peak.

Still, Salah’s form this season has been superb and he’s showing no sign of slowing down as he’s already in double figures for both goals and assists, with Barcelona’s Laporta already making some effort to secure a deal, according to Fichajes.

Salah looks like he could be an absolutely terrific signing on a free, especially as he’s showing signs of being able to keep on performing at the highest level for a few more years.

Barcelona already have 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski on their books, and there seems every chance Salah could also be a top performer at the highest level in Europe at that age as well.

Mohamed Salah transfer saga hotting up

Barcelona’s interest is hardly surprising and is surely a major wake-up call for Liverpool, who need to do what they can to get Salah’s new contract sorted as soon as possible.

The Reds will surely find it close to impossible to replace the former Roma man, who has established himself as a club legend and also one of the finest attacking players of the Premier League era.

Salah may feel he’s achieved all he can in English football, so Barcelona might be a tempting destination for him, even if there’s also been some talk of a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Plenty of big names have gone to Saudi in recent times and perhaps Salah will be the next, though it arguably seems like it would be a waste of talent as he’s got plenty more to do for a top European club in the next few years.