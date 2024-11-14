Oliver Glasner and Mykhailo Mudryk (Photo by Harriet Lander, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have reportedly made an approach to Chelsea to ask about a potential loan transfer deal for Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international has struggled during his time at Stamford Bridge, proving a major disappointment despite arriving with so much in the way of expectation on his shoulders after impressing at previous club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Palace have now asked about a possible loan move for Mudryk as they look to strengthen their attack after the blow of losing star winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich in the summer, according to Football Transfers.

It certainly makes sense now for Chelsea to offload Mudryk, even if it is only on loan, with the Blues having plenty of other attacking options ahead of him in the pecking order such as Cole Palmer, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke.

Can Mykhailo Mudryk revive his career at Crystal Palace?

Mudryk once looked destined for a great career at the very top level of European football, so would a move to Palace really be the right one for him right now?

The 23-year-old could arguably be good enough to play for a bigger club than that, but at the same time he might also benefit from dropping down a level to somewhere with slightly lower expectations.

Palace could also surely guarantee Mudryk the playing time he needs to re-establish himself in the Premier League, and it could be that he’ll then return to Chelsea a better player.

Still, with so much in the way of competition in Enzo Maresca’s squad now, one imagines it’s more likely that Mudryk would be going on loan to Selhurst Park to put himself in the shop window to a certain extent.

It will be interesting to see how Mudryk gets on if this move goes ahead, but Palace fans would surely welcome this talented young attacker to breathe new life into their struggling side.