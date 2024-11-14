(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are preparing for a defensive shake-up as they look to extend their winning run after the international break.

Eddie Howe’s side, currently sitting in 8th place in the Premier League with 18 points from 11 matches, will face West Ham United at St James’ Park, aiming to build on recent victories against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies’ defence, however, has been hit hard by injuries and suspensions. Key right-back Kieran Trippier remains sidelined, having missed the last five matches due to an injury that has kept him out for nearly a month.

Adding to Howe’s concerns, experienced centre-back Dan Burn will serve a suspension after picking up five yellow cards this season, marking his first absence from the starting XI.

Adding to the defensive crisis, Emil Krafth is out with a broken collarbone, while Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman continue to recover from long-term injuries.

This series of setbacks leaves Howe with limited options, forcing him to call upon some newer additions to fill the defensive void.

Newcastle to unleash quartet vs West Ham

According to Newcastle World, Howe is expected to field a reconfigured backline valued at £63 million, featuring Lloyd Kelly, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, and Fabian Schar.

Kelly, who arrived from Bournemouth on a free transfer last summer, is likely to fill the gap left by Burn’s suspension.

Livramento, who has shown his quality in Trippier’s absence, is set to continue his role at right-back.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hall, fresh from his recent England call-up, has impressed on the left side and is expected to retain his spot. Schar, a reliable presence at centre-back, will anchor the defence.

Newcastle will hope this newly assembled backline can maintain their recent momentum and help the team climb further up the standings.

As the Magpies seek to extend their winning streak and climb higher in the standings, the cohesion and performance of this restructured defence will be crucial.