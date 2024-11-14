Palace still in race to sign £200k-a-week Chelsea star

Crystal Palace are favourites to land Ben Chilwell from Chelsea. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ben Chilwell would appear to have no future at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, and it’s believed that Crystal Palace have moved into pole position to sign him.

Back in September, The Sun noted the attentions of the Eagles for the left-back, who earns a cool £200,000 per week (Capology) with the Blues, and it’s understood that interest hasn’t waned.

Unfortunately, nothing has changed over the last couple of months for the player who is rotting on the sidelines at present.

Palace still hoping to land Ben Chilwell

Leicester City apparently want to re-sign their former player, whilst Newcastle and West Ham are also understood to be interested.

Clearly, he is still a commodity wanted by others, even if the West London outfit see no value any longer in a player that was once their captain.

At just 27 years of age, Chilwell will surely have a lot to offer whichever club is able to acquire his services, albeit, it may take time for him to get back up to the level required given how long he’s been out of service so to speak.

Maresca has always been honest and forthright with his views on every player, and though the Italian is a little too direct sometimes with his assessments of the relative merits – or not – of his players, none of the first-team staff can bleat about not knowing where they stand.

That’s because Maresca leaves no room for any grey areas. He knows what he wants and how he wants to go about getting it, and that’s arguably one of the main reasons why Chelsea are flying high once again in 2024/25.

Palace are doing the exact opposite and currently find themselves down in 18th place with just one win all season long.

That’s unlikely to bother Chilwell if it means that he’s played regularly and given a chance to affect the immediate future of the South London outfit.