Roy Keane’s furious reaction to what Manchester United star did against Leicester

Roy Keane on the Overlap (Sky/YouTube)

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has been heavily criticised by club legend Roy Keane after a somewhat muted celebration of his goal against Leicester City.

Garnacho scored a screamer for Man Utd as they beat the Foxes, showing what a superb talent he can be, but it seems he took recent fan criticism to heart.

The Argentine could perhaps have dealt better with it, as footballers are always going to be given stick when they’re not at their best, and it seems Keane was far from impressed by the youngster’s refusal to celebrate his goal against Leicester.

See below as Keane clearly reacts angrily to Garnacho’s behaviour during the latest episode of The Overlap…

Garnacho could perhaps do well to take Keane’s words on board and be a bit more thick-skinned in future, though other pundits defended the 20-year-old.

Ian Wright expressed his view that Garnacho is still young and learning the game, so might be finding the experience of dealing with fan criticism more difficult to take, as it’s still relatively new to him.

Alejandro Garnacho – what’s his future at Manchester United?

Garnacho has long been regarded as a top young talent and it could still be that he’ll go on to have a great career at Old Trafford.

However, his form has dipped a little this season, and he perhaps doesn’t seem that happy with the fans getting on his back.

Of course, other players have been through similar and were able to come back stronger, with Granit Xhaka a notable example at Arsenal in recent years.

Once booed off the pitch by his own supporters, Xhaka lost the Arsenal captaincy, but later became a key player for them again and a hugely popular character who got a great reception and send-off in his final game for the club.

Garnacho can surely turn things around as he’s young and talented enough that he’ll get plenty more playing time and opportunities to learn and develop various aspects of his game.