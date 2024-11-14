Ruud van Nistelrooy emerges as serious contender for Premier League manager job after Manchester United exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has emerged as a serious contender for the West Ham job.

Julen Lopetegui is under pressure after a poor start to the season despite being significantly backed in the transfer market, with the club spending over £100m in the summer.

The Hammers are currently 14th in the table, having won only 3 games out of 11, drawing another 3 and losing 5.

They are also out of the League Cup, with Liverpool knocking them out of the competition with a 5-1 win in the 3rd round of the competition.

Ruud van Nistelrooy emerges as serious contender for the West Ham job

As pressure mounts on the former Real Madrid manager, speculations regarding his uncertain future and his replacement have started, with several names being linked with the job, including former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. However, the club have been advised against appointing him.

And now, another former Manchester United coach is linked with the job. Ruud van Nistelrooy who was the caretaker manager of the club for the last few games has impressed suitors with the immediate impact he made after Erik ten Hag’s departure. He remained unbeaten in the 4 games he managed, winning 3 and drawing 1.

Despite leading a remarkable turnaround in form, he was let go once the club signed Ruben Amorim as the long-term replacement. With him now available, he has been linked with the West Ham job.

According to i News, the Dutchman is now a serious consideration for the job to replace Julen Lopetegui, whose future at West Ham is now under threat.

A long list of managers linked with the West Ham job

Apart from Mourinho and van Nistelrooy, there are several other managers linked with the job. Former Denmark manager, Kasper Hjulmand, ex-Benfica manager Roger Schmidt and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness have all been considered as potential replacements.

Former Fulham manager, Marco Silva, is another name mentioned recently, with suggestions that he would be tempted to take the job.