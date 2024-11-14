Palace & Leicester warned against hiring former Man Utd manager

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

It’ll probably come as little surprise to many that Ruud van Nistelrooy is being linked with a host of top Premier League jobs.

The Dutchman is now looking for a new role after his short tenure as Manchester United interim manager came to an end.

Van Nistelrooy caught the eye after taking over from Erik ten Hag, warming up the dugout for Ruben Amorim with three wins and a draw from four matches.

United scored 11 goals in his four games in charge; two more than they managed in Ten Hag’s final eight matches.

PL clubs warned against hiring Ruud van Nistelrooy

Van Nistelrooy’s work has now seen him linked with West Ham United, who are struggling under summer arrival Julen Lopetegui.

Meanwhile, relegation battlers Wolves, Southampton and Crystal Palace are among those who are rumoured to be considering new managers. The likes of Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche are only a bad run away from coming under immense pressure at Leicester and Everton, respectively.

However, former Palace chairman Simon Jordan has warned Premier League clubs against opting for Van Nistelrooy — who won KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield titles during a 51-game spell in charge of PSV Eindhoven.

“If you are Wolves, Palace, Southampton or Leicester and you decide to change your manager, would you look at Ruud van Nistelrooy or would you look at David Moyes?” said Jordan (via TBR).

“I couldn’t see any of those clubs realistically going down the Ruud van Nistelrooy route.”

Jordan further explained: “I don’t think he’s done anything at Man Utd. Three or four games, two of them against Leicester? Against PAOK, in the Europa League? Come on, give me a break.

“I don’t think there is anyone in the Premier League who has got a serious problem is going to turn around and say; ‘You managed to get this [Man United squad] playing decently [so you deserve a chance at another club]’.”