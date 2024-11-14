Tottenham want Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen. Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

With Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah unlikely to sign a new deal at the club, Tottenham are one of those already in talks to bring him to the Premier League.

At just 28 years of age the German centre-back clearly has a lot to offer any club, and though he’s rated at €30m (transfermarkt), his contract runs out at the end of the current season, which means the North Londoners could effectively get him for free.

Tottenham in talks for Jonathan Tah

It’s clear that Spurs are looking to improve given their interest in a €65m ace, and adding Tah to their back line would shore up a defence that has looked shaky at times.

Perhaps ominously for the North Londoners, Man United have also been linked with a move for the centre-back, however, with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro and others already in situ, that could sway Tah’s mind when he makes his decision.

TBR Football note that Spurs have already been in talks for Tah, and if nothing else that will give the player some food for thought in terms of how badly does a club want him.

Knowing you’re wanted is obviously a pull for any player, and if Ange Postecoglou gets the chance to sit Tah down and explain to him his plans for the club, the player is bound to be assuaged.

It’s a given that Tottenham will need to be playing in the Champions League in order to help persuade Tah to move though.

At present they’re down in 10th on 16 points, but they’re only three points behind London rivals Chelsea in third.

If the club can hold their own over the next few games and buy well in the January transfer window, then there’s every chance that they’ll get into the premier European competition for next season.