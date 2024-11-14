Chelsea strongly enter the running for Man United & Arsenal transfer target

Viktor Gyokeres in action for Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly look to be the latest name to strongly enter the running for the transfer of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, along with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Sweden international has been in the form of his life since joining Sporting Lisbon from Coventry City last season, scoring a remarkable 66 goals in just 68 games for the Portuguese giants.

This has seen Gyokeres apparently attract interest from big names like Man United, as per the Daily Star, while Charles Watts has also told us about Arsenal looking at the 26-year-old.

It remains to be seen precisely what will happen next with Gyokeres as the speculation seems to change slightly almost every day at the moment, with the latest from Fichajes being that Chelsea are looking to strongly enter the race for his signature.

Chelsea could certainly do with a marquee signing up front at the moment as Nicolas Jackson hasn’t been entirely convincing during his time at Stamford Bridge, while Christopher Nkunku has had injury problems and seems to have slightly fallen down the pecking order.

Is Viktor Gyokeres the striker Chelsea need?

Although Gyokeres looks like a player with bags of ability, it does perhaps seem a tad risky for these big Premier League clubs to be relying on him to come in and become their main man up front.

There is, unfortunately, just no guarantee that Gyokeres will look anything like the same player once he leaves Portugal for English football.

Darwin Nunez shone at Benfica before looking a lot less convincing at Liverpool, while there have been other examples of top players who simply couldn’t quite adjust to the English game.

Still, Chelsea could do with a striker, so if there’s a deal to be done there for Gyokeres it makes sense that he’s at least one of the names being considered.

Arsenal and United also surely need to strengthen in that area, with the Gunners relying too much on Kai Havertz up front even though that’s not necessarily even his best position.

United, meanwhile, have invested a lot in young forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, but both are struggling to live up to expectations so far.