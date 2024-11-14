Offer prepared: Man United ready to try surprise cash-plus-player bid for attacker transfer

Joshua Zirkzee with Man United and Viktor Gyokeres with Sporting Lisbon (Photos by Ryan Hiscott, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a transfer move for Viktor Gyokeres that could also see Joshua Zirkzee join Sporting Lisbon in return.

The Red Devils are eager to land Gyokeres after his terrific form this season, with the Sweden international scoring a remarkable 66 goals in 68 games for Sporting in total, including 23 in 18 games in all competitions this term.

According to the Daily Briefing, Man Utd are ready to try to swoop for Gyokeres under their new manager Ruben Amorim, who will of course know him well from his time in Lisbon.

It could be that Zirkzee will be the player sacrificed in this potential deal, with the Daily Briefing reporting that the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford already looks in some doubt.

Are Man United right to prioritise Viktor Gyokeres over Joshua Zirkzee?

On the face of it, exchanging a misfiring forward like Zirkzee for a goal machine like Gyokeres seems like a no-brainer, but should United perhaps show a bit more patience towards their recent signing?

Zirkzee looked an exciting talent at former club Bologna, and it was surely always going to take a bit of time for him to settle in in a new club and in a different league.

The 23-year-old might still come good for MUFC, and there’s also no guarantee that Gyokeres will be as prolific in English football as he has been in the Portuguese top flight.

We’ve seen so many big names come to United and flop in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and Gyokeres might end up going the way of the likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

The 26-year-old clearly looks like a tempting option for any top club, with the Daily Briefing noting that Arsenal and others are also keen on him, but he’s not the youngest, and was playing in the Championship less than two years ago.