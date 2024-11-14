Villa tipped to go back in for Man Utd defender despite Amorim arrival

Aston Villa are still interested in Man United's Harry Amass. hoto by George Wood/Getty Images

Despite Ruben Amorim recently arriving at Man United, there’s still unlikely to be a place for young Harry Amass in the first-team, so previous admirers of the talented teen, Aston Villa, may well decide to go back in for him.

Amass, a left-back, was playing for the U21s again earlier in the week in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match against Huddersfield Town, and it seems that the 17-year-old is unlikely to be pushing for first-team honours anytime soon.

Aston Villa interested in Man United outcast Harry Amass

That’s because there’s a general understanding that Amorim will play with a back three, and the youngster’s style of play won’t fit into that dynamic. The Portuguese has already noted what he needs from players at the club too.

Not to mention the Red Devils are still waiting for Luke Shaw’s injury problems to clear up – though there are suggestions he should be sold – and notwithstanding that the club have cover for that area of their defence, as they’ve shown already this season.

Though Amass’ route to the first-team isn’t barred by any means, it will be difficult, and to that end, TeamTalk sources understand that Villa are likely to go back in for a player that they were beaten to signing by United back in 2023.

Unai Emery has shown a willingness to develop young talent at Villa Park, and the Spaniard has certainly restored a reputation that was battered whilst he was in charge of Villa’s Premier League rivals, Arsenal.

In 34 total career appearances (transfermarkt), Amass has yet to make any impression for Man United’s senior side, and whilst he has plenty of time on his hands in terms of his age and development, he may well feel that a move to Villa Park affords him a quicker route into senior football than if he stays at Old Trafford.