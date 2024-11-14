Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal has admitted frustration at his current lack of playing time.

The Czech Republic international has been with the Hammers since joining from Slavia Prague in 2020.

Coufal quickly established himself as the first-choice right-back and to date, has made 162 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions, helping them win the 2023 Uefa Conference League.

This season, however, he’s clocked up just two starts, five appearances and 223 minutes in the Premier League, with his only other two starts coming in the EFL Cup.

New manager Julen Lopetegui has favoured summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka in Coufal’s position, with the former Man Utd defender playing 10 times in the league so far.

Vladimir Coufal discusses West Ham frustrations

At 32 years old, Coufal will want to keep playing regular minutes as much as possible while he still can.

The experienced defender is now on international duty and has spoken to the Czech media about his recent frustrations — although he insists there is no bad blood between him and Lopetegui.

“When I talked to the coach (Julen Lopetegui), he told me that he was extremely happy with me. That he is convinced that I will get more minutes, more chances and start playing, that I am a great professional,” said Coufal (via Sport Witness).

“I can’t say a bad word against the coach, or he has against me, it’s just that we don’t have a good time on the pitch yet. If it should continue like this, we have to sit down and see what to do next. I definitely don’t want to sit on the bench, I still feel like I can play in the Premier League.”

Right now, Coufal’s focus will remain on his duties with the Czech Republic, who take on Albania and Georgia in the Uefa Nations League during the latest international break.