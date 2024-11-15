(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus has been linked with the move away from the club, and it seems that he could be on his way to the Middle East.

As per Fichajes, Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on signing the 24-year-old Ghanaian attacker and his departure would be a massive blow for the Hammers. He is certainly one of the best players at the club right now, and West Ham cannot afford to lose him.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for West Ham since joining the club and his ability to find the back of the net and create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates makes him a valuable asset. Furthermore, he is versatile enough to operate in multiple attacking roles as well.

West Ham must hold on to Kudus

Kudus is an indispensable asset for the club, and the Hammers must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible. West Ham have had a disappointing season so far and they cannot afford to lose a key player. It would weaken them further.

They will be hoping to push for European qualification and do well in the domestic competitions. Keeping Kudus at the club should be a top priority for them. It remains to be seen whether Saudi Arabian clubs come forward with an official offer to sign the player. They have the finances to attract the player with a massive wage package and they could submit a tempting offer to West Ham as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers get their head turned by an attractive proposal.

The player has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.