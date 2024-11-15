Exclusive: Tottenham and Chelsea to battle it out for £50m-rated Premier League centre-back

Chelsea and Tottenham want Zabarnyi. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Although Chelsea are seven places ahead of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table just three points separate them, and both clubs will rival the other for the signature of a talented Premier League centre-back.

CaughtOffside sources have indicated that despite Bournemouth having only recently tied down Ilya Zabarnyi to a deal which keeps him with the Cherries until 2029, they will listen to clubs willing to offer around £50m for the Ukrainian.

Tottenham and Chelsea want Zabarnyi

Sources indicate that the North Londoners have been tracking the player for a while and are eager to add him to their squad.

Ange Postecoglou certainly has the Lilywhites playing some of their best football in many a year, however, the same could be said of Enzo Maresca’s impact at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian is also thought to be a huge fan of the defender’s playing capabilities and would make room for him in an ever-expanding Chelsea squad.

Of course, Bournemouth’s financial demands are factors that could complicate the transfer process, notwithstanding that sources further advance that both Tottenham and Chelsea are apparently willing to meet those requirements.

Chelsea star admits he doesn’t really remember one of the biggest nights of his career! Read all about it here

Chelsea are already looking at beating Arsenal to one of their prime targets, whilst Tottenham could agree a pre-contract with a former Man United ace.

Zabarnyi has played in all 11 of Bournemouth’s Premier League games this season (transfermarkt), and his excellence in defence has see the South Coast side beat reigning champions Man City amongst others.

Andoni Iraola and his board clearly see the player as someone that should be staying at the club for the longer term, but are not in a position to keep him if any of their opponents come up with an offer that they can’t refuse.

From the player’s point of view, sources understand that he would be willing to make the move to the capital but is equally content at the Vitality Stadium, should any of the rumours come to nothing.