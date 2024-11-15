Exclusive: Crystal Palace face Premier League competition for €30m-rated baller

Another Brazilian talent could soon be heading to English shores, but Crystal Palace face fierce Premier League competition to land Botofogo baller, Luiz Henrique.

CaughtOffside sources have indicated the the €30m-rated ace has drawn interest from a number of top clubs across Europe but his preference is to hone his talents in the English top-flight.

Fulham and Everton are also reported to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old baller, and all three Premier League sides have had scouts at the recent Botafogo matches against Cuiaba-MT and Vasco da Gama.

Sources say that all three have been impressed with the level of the right wingers performances and could be set to test the water with an offer.

It’s understood that the Brazilian club are not prioritising his sale at present as they know that Henrique’s potential and skillset make him a valuable asset in the transfer market.

Therefore, maximising his value will be uppermost in their thinking.

Palace and Leicester warned against hiring former Man United manager

More and more young Brazilian stars are making their way to Europe to further their careers.

Endrick has lit up the Santiago Bernabeu already with brief cameos at Real Madrid, and players like Luis Guilherme (West Ham United) and Estevao Willian (Chelsea in 2025) will surely do the same in due course.

Those more experienced, such as Raphinha – now finding his feet at Barcelona – and Vini Jr/Rodrygo at Real Madrid, are a blueprint for what’s possible if youngsters continue to work hard.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Oliver Glasner will still be in place as Palace manager by the time Botafogo are ready to do business, however, there remains a link between the two clubs in John Textor.

Textor currently owns 46 percent of the Eagles and is also majority shareholder at Botafogo. Though Goal report he’s willing to sell his Palace shares, he’s likely to still have a say in any Luiz Henrique transfer.

If the South Londoners can also land one outgoing Chelsea ace and a defender with an £83m release clause as well as Luiz Henrique, it could yet be a successful 2024/25 campaign for them.

