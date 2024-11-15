Real Madrid ready to ruin Liverpool and Man City’s summer with €150m transfer

Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz could arrive at Real Madrid in 2025 amid uncertainty over Carlo Ancelotti's future. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The 2025 summer transfer window is a big one for the future of Real Madrid and the La Liga champions will look to make a statement by hiring both Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The start of the 2024/25 campaign has not gone to plan for Real Madrid as the Spanish giants are not playing well since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, while injuries have made things even tougher for Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian coach has enough experience to find solutions to the problems in Madrid and will want to end his time at the Bernabeu on a high as the 65-year-old is expected to move on from the La Liga champions next summer, despite having a contract until 2026.

According to Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger, Real Madrid are targeting Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti’s replacement and the Spanish giants hope he can convince Florian Wirtz to arrive alongside him.

The appointment of Alonso is a big gamble as the Spanish coach has struggled in Germany this season, despite the major success the Bundesliga champions experienced throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Leverkusen won the league and cup double in Germany, going the entire season without losing a match.

Alonso is without a doubt a brilliant coach but lacks experience, however, Real Madrid don’t see the appointment of the 42-year-old as a major risk.

Will Florian Wirtz play at Real Madrid next season?

Wirtz has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since this summer as several of Europe’s biggest clubs wanted the midfielder after his incredible 2023/24 campaign with Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the Liverpool Echo, reports in Germany stated that Real Madrid and Liverpool were two teams showing an interest in the German star ahead of the current season, although the Reds’ interest was said to not be serious.

It had also been suggested that both Man City and Bayern Munich were also in the hunt for Wirtz, who is believed to be valued by Bayer Leverkusen around the €150m (£125m) mark.

A transfer fee is unlikely to be that high in 2025 but it won’t be too far off, as the Bundesliga champions hold all the cards as the 21-year-old has a contract at the BayArena until 2027.