(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United have had a poor start to the Premier League campaign so far and manager Julen Lopetegui is under a lot of pressure.

There have been rumours of a potential sack, but former player turned pundit Fara Williams has now urged the club to remain patient with the Spanish manager. Williams believes that Lopetegui might need more time to get things back on track.

However, if the results do not start to improve by December, questions will have to be asked about his future and a replacement might be ideal at that time.

The Hammers have been linked with multiple managers recently.

Fara Williams wrote on the BBC Sport website (14 November): “It will take time [to get back into form] but they certainly have a good enough squad. When you look at the players they have and the quality of those players, they should be getting better results. “With the next few fixtures and into December, you would expect results to pick up and if they don’t, that is when the questions should start to be asked. But talk of sacking him in this international break is way too soon. He has only just stepped into the role, but the expectations were a lot higher. “Ultimately for West Ham it is about staying in the Premier League, then if they can get into those European spots they will be doing great. Management is about time. The players have to do better, but the manager needs to be given a bit time to get that together. “I do not think sacking him and trying to rebuild with someone else with the players he has brought in is the right answer right now”.

West Ham have backed the Spanish manager significantly during the summer transfer window and he has brought in quality signings. There is no doubt that they have a tremendous squad at their disposal, and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly.

They will be expected to secure European qualification for the next season, and anything less would be a disappointment for the club hierarchy. They are currently 14th in the league table with just three wins from 11 league matches. They have the players to turn things around, and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and deliver.