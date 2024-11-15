Jakub Kiwior likely to push for Arsenal exit in January

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 24-year-old central defender has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club and he needs to leave in search of regular playing time. Clubs in Italy are keen on securing his services and they are monitoring his situation.

They could be keen to provide him with an exit route in January and the player is most likely to see an exit in the coming weeks. According to Football Insider, Kiwior is likely to push for a move away from Arsenal when the transfer window reopens.

The Gunners were hoping to sell him permanently, but they are aware of the fact that it would be difficult to find a permanent destination for the defender. They are now prepared to send him out on loan with the option to buy. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Jakub Kiwior would be a handy option

The 24-year-old has shown his quality in Italy before, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for most clubs. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and sitting on the bench at Arsenal is unlikely to benefit him. It will be interesting to see if he can find a club willing to provide him with regular team action. It is clear that he does not have a future at Arsenal and he needs to leave the club permanently in the near future.

The defender will be hoping to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football now. However, he needs to regain his form and confidence. A loan spell would be ideal for him right now. If he manages to impress during his loan spell, he should be able to secure a permanent move away from the North London club in the summer.