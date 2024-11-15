13 goals and 2 assists: European giants join hectic race for bargain Chelsea target

Where will Lille star Jonathan David play in 2025? (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have entered the race for Lille’s Jonathan David as the Canadian striker is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the term with the French club and it is a situation several of Europe’s big clubs have been attentive to over recent months.

David attracted a lot of attention over the summer with Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, and West Ham, all showing interest in the Canadian international, reported The Guardian. That interest will likely remain in 2025 when the Lille forward becomes a free agent – Liverpool have also added the player to their list.

According to Matteo Moretto, the Premier League clubs are expected to move for the 24-year-old next summer but face competition from Serie A duo Inter and Juventus, in addition to Barcelona.

Bayern Munich have now joined the hunt and are closely monitoring David’s situation in France, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. The Bundesliga club’s sporting director Max Eberl is said to like the player, while his close relationship with Canada teammate Alphonso Davies is said to increase the chances of the German club landing the Lille star.

Bayern pose a serious threat to the interest of Chelsea and Man United as both Premier League clubs look to add a striker to their ranks ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Why is Lille’s Jonathan David attracting so much interest?

The big attraction to David ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window is the player’s free agent status. Clubs will be getting a quality goalscorer for nothing, which will help the Premier League teams cooperate with the profit and sustainability regulations.

The Canada international has been with the Lille since 2020 and has been lethal in front of goal for the French outfit, producing 97 goals and 20 assists across 202 matches. David’s time in France also saw him collect a league medal as Les Dogues shocked PSG to become champions in 2021.

The 24-year-old’s form has not dropped off this season as the Canadian has produced 13 goals and two assists across 19 matches for Lille.

This has kept his suitors keen and it will be interesting to see where David ends up ahead of the 2025/26 season.