(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Everton after they triggered a clause in his contract to extend his initial loan spell.

However, the player has struggled for regular game time this season. His performances have been rather underwhelming and it is fair to assume that Everton are unlikely to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell.

The player could now return to Leeds United next season. While that might not be a disastrous outcome for the player or Leeds, the Whites will be disappointed to miss out on a profitable sale of the player.

The decision of the previous Leeds regime will end up costing the club valuable money.

Don Goodman told MOT Leeds News: “The contract scenario came under the previous regime – they handed out crazy contracts and that left the club in trouble when they went down. “It’s another example of the previous regime’s inadequacy really. They’re literally throwing money down the drain if this scenario happens. You cannot blame anyone at the club right now for that. “Jack Harrison is fighting some quality players at Everton and that’s not easy. At this moment he’s not really winning that battle. “It looks like even he himself may be in a bit of turmoil if it’s a season’s loan and he’s not playing – he’s kind of stuck unless he can find another Premier League club to take him on loan, so it’s a mess all around really.”

Before his loan move to Everton, he was excellent for Leeds, and they were hoping to sell him for a substantial amount of money. The situation has clearly changed since then and Leeds will no longer be able to cash in on the player for an attractive amount of money.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to use the player next season. There is no doubt that he could be a quality player for them. He has shown his quality in the past and Harrison will be desperate to get back to his best.

Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if they can return to the English top flight at the end of the season.