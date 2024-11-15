Liverpool and Tottenham want to sign Takefusa Kubo

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

The 23-year-old winger has attracted the attention of the top European clubs with his performances for the La Liga club, and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Liverpool at Tottenham can lure him away from Spain.

As per Fichajes, the winger has a €60 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if the English clubs are willing to pay up. Real Sociedad are unlikely to let him leave for cheap. He is a key player for them, and he has a contract with the club until the summer of 2029.

Liverpool could certainly use a young winger like him, especially if Mohamed Salah decides to move on. Kubo operates in a similar role to that of the Egyptian international. He has attributes to develop into a top quality player in future and he could be an asset for Liverpool in the long term.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could look to add more depth to their attacking unit. The 23-year-old will certainly add unpredictability to their attack. He has shown his quality in Spanish football, and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to make a big difference in the Premier League as well.

Kubo might fancy Premier League switch

The opportunity to play in England could be quite attractive for the Japanese international and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Both clubs will be attractive destinations for him. They could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons.

Liverpool and Tottenham need to improve their squads if they want to fight for major trophies consistently and signings like Kubo will certainly help them progress.