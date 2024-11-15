(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve the defensive unit with the signing of Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

According to TBR Football, they could offer Kostas Tsimikas in a player plus cash deal to sign the £40 million-rated Premier League star. Robinson has established himself as a key player for Fulham and the London club have set a £40 million price tag for him. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to accept the Greek international in a makeweight deal for the United States international.

Andrew Robertson is in the twilight stages of his career and he has shown signs of decline in recent months. Liverpool need to replace him adequately, and Robinson would be the ideal long-term investment for them. He is at the peak of his powers and this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career. He has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Antonee Robinson could improve Liverpool

The 27-year-old defender is well-settled in English football and he could make an instant impact at Liverpool if he joins the club. The opportunity to join them will be quite attractive for the player and it would be a huge step up in his career. He would get to compete in the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool and fight for major trophies with them.

Meanwhile, Tsimikas has been a useful squad player for Liverpool since joining the club and he could be a handy option for Fulham as well. Regular football at the London club would be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to move to Fulham in the coming months.

Executing player plus cash deals are often complicated and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. Liverpool will need to find quality alternatives to their ageing players and Robinson would help them improve. They must do everything in their power to get the deal across the line.