“Virtually impossible” – Collymore poses “very interesting” question that Guardiola needs to answer

Pep Guardiola has a big question to answer says Collymore.

Pep Guardiola continues to set the bar at Man City, but former professional Stan Collymore has said that the Catalan needs to stop the rumour mongers in their tracks by answering a difficult question.

Ever since he arrived at the Etihad Stadium, City have enjoyed unparalleled success, and as and when Guardiola decides he wants to try something new, whomever comes in his stead will have the toughest of jobs to do in order to match him.

Perhaps even tougher than when David Moyes took over from Sir Alex Ferguson across town at Man United.

Stan Collymore has pondered whether Pep still has it in him to keep going at the “virtually impossible” level that he’s set himself.

“You look at the players that Pep inherited and the players that he has now, and there’s been a huge difference. He’s also massively improved players and they’re all playing at eight or nine out of 10,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“[…] Look, Pep could stay there for 20 years if he wants to, but he’s got to answer the questions himself. If it becomes about money, how much money does he need, because the club would pay him £20m a year no problem. They’ve got the best man in the in the world.

“The other thing of course is that time waits for no man, and as you’ve got younger, fresher coaches coming through it will be very interesting to see how the likes of Amorim, for example, compare to him tactically and technically.

“Is Pep a bit sick and tired of asking the same questions of his players week in and week out? Does that feeling transmit to players? Is he as fresh on the training ground as he once was? Is he as manic as he was?

“[…] Fergie’s United, the great Milan teams, the great Real Madrid teams, the great Barcelona teams… the cycle always ends. The question is whether Pep is committed, brave and resourceful enough to push himself through another few years.”

Man City were thumped recently by Ruben Amorim’s Sporting side of course, and there could be a huge cost to the club if they’re found guilty of the 115 charges that they’re currently being investigated over.

With that in mind, the end of this season could be the right time for Guardiola to bow out.

Leaving when your team is still at the top is arguably one of the hardest things to do, though it would preserve his legacy and reputation, just as it has been at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.