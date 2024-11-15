“Done deal with Real Madrid?” – Agent of top Man United target opens up about client’s future

Will Alphonso Davies leave Bayern Munich in 2025? (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The agent of Alphonso Davies, Nedal Huoseh, has opened up about his client’s future as the left-back continues to be linked with moves to Real Madrid and Man United.

The Canadian international is out of contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season and the full-back is uncertain about signing a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit, despite being a key player for Vincent Kompany.

The Bavarian club are keen to keep Davies at the Allianz Arena long-term as the 24-year-old has featured in 15 matches for Bayern this season, providing three assists throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign.

The left-back has attracted interest from several clubs around Europe with Man United and Real Madrid heavily linked to the defender in recent weeks and months. According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Manchester club have the 24-year-old on their list as a “concrete” target and have already gathered extensive information on the Bundesliga star.

In recent months, the Red Devils have made informal enquiries with the Bayern player’s camp and are preparing to strike in 2025, should the full-back decide to leave Germany.

The signing of Davies is needed at Old Trafford as left-back has been a problem area for Man United as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continue to struggle with fitness issues.

No agreement between Alphonso Davies and Real Madrid

Should Davies fail to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid are seen as the favourites for his signature as the La Liga champions have shown an interest in the Canadian for a long time.

However, a deal has not yet been agreed with the Spanish giants as of now the Bayern star’s agent has stressed, with Nedal Huoseh stating that the 24-year-old has many directions in which he can take his career next.

“Done deal with Real Madrid? This is not true,” Huoseh said about his client via Fabrizio Romano. “Though the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club.

“New deal at FC Bayern could also be an option. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect.”