Man United confident of signing Arsenal and Liverpool target Sverre Nypan

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United are confident of signing the Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan.

The 17-year-old midfielder is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. According to TBR Football, Rosenborg have already informed the midfielder that he is free to find a new club for himself and Manchester United are optimistic about getting a deal done.

The Red Devils have been monitoring the player over the last few seasons and he is likely to cost around £10 million. The report further states that the deal could reach £20 million including bonuses. Nypan will become Ruben Amorim’s first signing at Old Trafford.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been monitoring the player as well, and they have already been in touch with his representatives. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign the player. It seems that Manchester United could be in pole position to secure his signature.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can beat their Premier League rivals and get the deal done. The 17-year-old could be a quality long-term investment for them, and he could establish himself as a key player for the club in the coming seasons.

Man United could nurture Sverre Nypan into a star

Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help and fulfil his potential potential. Moving to Old Trafford will be a major opportunity for the youngster, and he will look to make his mark in English football with them. Manchester United could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies and regular exposure to English football could accelerate his development.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be attractive destinations for the young midfielder as well, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player. Both clubs need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 17-year-old would be a future investment.