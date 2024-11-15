Man United to face Liverpool competition for Jarrad Branthwaite

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with the move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in recent months.

According to Give Me Sport, they remain interested in signing the Everton defender and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the future. The report states that Manchester United could evaluate the possibility of signing the 22-year-old central defender in 2025.

It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay the asking price for him. There have been rumours that Everton value the player at £80 million and it is a steep price to pay.

Meanwhile, the report also confirms that Liverpool could compete with Manchester United in the race to sign the English defender. Virgil van Dijk will be out of contract in the summer of 2025, and they are looking for a long-term replacement for the Dutch international.

Branthwaite is one of the best young defenders in European football right now, and it is no surprise that Liverpool are keen on him. It will be interesting to see if the Toffees are willing to sell to their bitter rivals.

There is no doubt that Branthwaite would be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool if they can get the deal done.

Branthwaite could be tempted to move

Both Manchester United and Liverpool will be attractive destinations for the player. He will look to compete at the highest level and Liverpool will be able to provide him with UEFA Champions League football as well.

The two clubs have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help the Everton star fulfil his world-class potential. Whoever ends up signing him will have a future star on their hands. Even if they have to pay a premium now, the defender could end up justifying the investment in the long term.