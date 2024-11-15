Will Mohammed Kudus leave West Ham? (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are believed to be considering a move for West Ham star Mohammed Kudus as the 24-year-old seeks a move away from the London Stadium.

The winger has been with the Hammers since last summer having joined the Premier League outfit as part of a £38m deal with Ajax. This was seen as a big coup for the Irons given the Ghana international’s performances in the Champions League prior to his move to England and it is being reported that the player wants to play in that competition once again.

According to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, Kudus is now fully open to leaving West Ham in the near future, particularly for a side that can offer Champions League football.

Arsenal and Liverpool both have a concrete interest in the 24-year-old and have an eye on the £85m release clause in Hammers talent’s current contract – Saudi Arabian teams are also keeping taps on his situation in London.

The London outfit are believed to want this fee matched to part ways with the Ghanian as they have full control of the situation seeing as his deal does not expire until 2028.

The report states that it is not certain if Kudus will depart the London Stadium next summer, but his ambition is to return to the Champions League as soon as possible.

Mohammed Kudus could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Liverpool’s interest in Kudus is likely connected to the uncertain future of Mohamed Salah at the Merseyside club as the Egyptian is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is not believed to be close to signing a new deal at present, but it is something the Reds are working on.

Kudus can play on both wings as well as in the 10 position, which is a useful tool for Arne Slot to have in his locker. Arsenal provide Liverpool with tough competition and if both clubs are willing to pay for his release clause, the 24-year-old’s future will be in his own hands.