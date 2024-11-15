(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea could be open to letting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall leave the club when the transfer window reopens in January.

The 26-year-old has struggled for regular game time since his arrival and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are looking to send him out on loan so that he can revive his career.

Plenty of Premier League clubs are keen on securing his signature, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the player and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Brentford are keeping tabs on his situation as well. The 26-year-old midfielder could prove to be a useful acquisition for them.

Newcastle could use Dewsbury-Hall

Newcastle need more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Dewsbury-Hall would be the ideal acquisition. The player will be desperate to prove himself in the Premier League and the opportunity to play regularly at Newcastle could be quite attractive for him.

They have a talented squad and an exciting project. He could be tempted to join them in January. Signing the player on loan for the remainder of the season would be an inexpensive addition, and Newcastle would be able to improve the other areas of their squad.

The 26-year-old will add goals, creativity, and drive to the Newcastle midfield. If he manages to impress during his loan spell, the Magpies could try and sign him permanently in the summer.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The midfielder will find it difficult to start for Chelsea regularly, and perhaps a permanent exit from the club would be ideal for him in the near future.