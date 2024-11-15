Martin Dubravka is set to leave Newcastle. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle will listen to offers for Martin Dubravka in January as there is no chance of the goalkeeper being offered a new contract at the Premier League club.

The 35-year-old’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and after recruiting Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest this summer, there is no room for the veteran star on Tyneside anymore as Eddie Howe currently has five goalkeepers within his ranks.

According to iNews, Dubravka was expected to leave Newcastle during the summer but having failed to find a new club, the Tyneside outfit are ready to listen to offers for the goalkeeper during the January transfer window. Either way, the Slovakian will leave in 2025.

The 35-year-old will not be offered a new deal and will need to find a new club for the closing chapter of his career – with Arsenal reportedly interested during the summer.

It is uncertain how much the Magpies will ask for during the upcoming transfer window to part ways with Dubravka, but it is not expected to be much given his place in Howe’s squad, contract length, and age.

Martin Dubravka’s Newcastle United career

Dubravka has been with Newcastle since January 2018 having initially joined the Magpies on loan from Sparta Prague, before completing a permanent move during the following summer after helping to keep the club in the Premier League.

The Slovakia international has gone on to feature 164 times for the Magpies, keeping 47 clean sheets during his time on Tyneside.

The 35-year-old has been the second-choice goalkeeper at the Premier League outfit since Nick Pope arrived from Burnley two years ago but needed to step up last season after the Englishman suffered a long-term shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions for Howe’s team, however, since Pope returned in May, Dubravka has only played once, which is a reason why the player may want to leave St James’ Park at the end of the current campaign.