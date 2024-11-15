(Photos by Alex Grimm, Mohamed Hossam & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has to be considered one of the all-time greats in Premier League history.

The numbers alone, increasingly astonishing by the day, would at the very least indicate that – even without the sufficient evidence provided by the eye test.

With that in mind, you could forgive the raising of a few brows at the idea of a player actively hoping to fill the Egyptian’s boots at Liverpool – should he depart at the end of his contract next summer.

→ What Curtis Jones did on international duty last night was SENSATIONAL

Omar Marmoush wants to replace Mo Salah

Omar Marmoush, who has previously been the subject of several links to the Merseyside giants, is understood to be dreaming of a switch to Anfield.

“Bayern Munich have Omar Marmoush on their shortlist – this is true. But, you see, he’s not a perfect fit for their system. Bayern has a list that includes many strikers,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column with the Daily Briefing.

“It should be remembered that there’s a big link between Marmoush and Liverpool. It would be a big dream for the player to move to Anfield, especially because of the presence of Mohamed Salah.

“He would love to be Salah’s successor should his compatriot leave the club – it would mean a lot in his home country. Initial talks have already taken place with the Reds over a 2025 move. Other English clubs are also in the running but Marmoush wants to stay at Frankfurt until the summer – after that, a transfer is possible.”

That may be very good news for the Reds’ recruitment department given the very real possibility of Salah’s departure from Liverpool in 2025.

The club has yet to secure any kind of breakthrough in contract talks with the 32-year-old. A significant concern in light of the fact only 47 days remain until January 1 – when overseas outfits will be able to begin talks over signing a pre-contract agreement.

Marmoush’s stock may be riding at an all-time high, but it can’t be denied that interest will be even greater in his Premier League-based international compatriot.

Should Liverpool sign Omar Marmoush? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Player Games Played Minutes Played Goals Assists Mo Salah 17 1,349 10 10 Omar Marmoush 16 1,267 14 10

Marmoush isn’t a direct Salah replacement

One little snag in Liverpool’s potential plan? Marmoush isn’t considered an out-and-out winger; in fact, he’s primarily operated as a central striker for Frankfurt.

In fact, throughout the 25-year-old’s entire career, he’s only played 38 times in a wing role (left and right). 127 appearances have come at centre-forward*.

If Arne Slot’s men opt to bring the Egyptian to the red half of Merseyside in the summer – it won’t be to replace Mo Salah. The far likelier reasoning behind such a transfer would be to replace one of Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota.

In which case, Omar Marmoush might be capable of replicating his fellow Egyptian’s goalscoring form, but Liverpool will still have a huge hole in their starting-XI to fill.

* Numbers courtesy of Transfermarkt