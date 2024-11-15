Bad news for Man United as Real Madrid “pushing” for £70m top Red Devils target in January

Jarrad Branthwaite is wanted by Real Madrid. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Man United could be set to miss out on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as Real Madrid are believed to be “pushing” to bring the centre-back to Spain during the January transfer window.

The La Liga champions don’t often do business during the winter window but they are expected to in 2025 as Carlo Ancelotti’s backline has been hit by serious injuries.

Dani Carvajal is set to miss the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign after suffering a serious ACL injury, while Eder Militao experienced the same faith during Real Madrid’s last match against Osasuna.

This has left the La Liga champions frail at the back and according to Football Insider, the Spanish giants are “pushing” for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the January transfer window.

The report states that Carlo Ancelotti’s son, David, is really pushing for this move as the Italian duo are big fans of the England star having previously worked with the defender at Everton. Los Blancos showed interest in the 22-year-old during the summer, but the Spanish giants never made an official move for the player.

Real Madrid are said to be aware that a deal for Branthwaite mid-season will be difficult to complete especially with The Friedkin Group’s takeover of the Toffees yet to be complete.

The La Liga champions will give it a try and if they can secure the centre-back, that would be a blow to Man United.

Man United remain interested in Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite

Man United identified Branthwaite as one of their top centre-back targets during the summer but could not agree a deal with Everton, seeing a second bid worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons rejected.

The Merseyside club are believed to want in the region of £70m for their talented centre-back but that was a price the Red Devils were unwilling to pay.

It was reported last week by the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel that the Manchester club remain interested in Branthwaite, with a move on the cards for January or next summer – although there is some doubt over a mid-season switch.

Ruben Amorim took over as the new manager of Man United during the international break and it is expected that the Portuguese coach will apply his 3-4-3 system to the current Red Devils squad.

That will require three top centre-back’s and that is something United lack at present, which Branthwaite would help fix.

If the Premier League giants’ interest in the England star is serious, Real Madrid pose a big problem to the Red Devils as the La Liga champions try to wrap up a deal for the 22-year-old in January.