“Obviously been lacking” – Man United need to change and “very simple” way for Amorim to do so

Ruben Amorim has a simple way of succeeding at Man United says Collymore. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Man United have been in the doldrums for a few years now, but the hire of Ruben Amorim offers them hope of a brighter future, and Stan Collymore believes it’s something that will be “very simple” for the Portuguese to achieve.

Captain, Bruno Fernandes, has already backed his new manager to come in and do the business at the club, whilst Amorim’s tactics are expected to benefit one player in particular.

Stan Collymore says Ruben Amorim must be clear in his communication

The dark days under Erik ten Hag have gone and it’s like the fog has lifted over Old Trafford. All before Amorim has even taken charge of a single game for the Red Devils.

If the 39-year-old can get United playing in the same way as his Sporting team, whom he left whilst they were top of the Portuguese league table having won all of their matches so far this season, then there’ll be no complaints from the long-suffering support either.

“In terms of Amorim coming in, I think that every good manager that I’ve played under, and every good manager that I’ve seen on day one says everybody’s got a clean slate,” Stan Collymore said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“[…] Man United need all of their players to buy into what Amorim wants to do, and that will be fresh, lively and intense training sessions, which will be taken through into games. It will be hanging on his every word. It might be picking out three or four trusted senior players in the dressing room to cover all his bases but everybody has to play their part.

“It’s very simple. If a player’s level isn’t right, they have to understand that they’re going to be on the bench or not even in a match day squad under Amorim.

“I think that kind of clear communication has obviously been lacking across the board at Manchester United but now is the perfect time for that to change.”

By the end of the season, United’s fans and board will have a much better idea as to whether hiring Amorim was the best decision or not.

For all of his brilliance in Portugal, he’s never managed outside of his home country, and only had one short playing stint in Qatar on his CV.

The Premier League is an entirely different ball game, however, as he showed when his Sporting team dismantled Man City in the Champions League, there is something special about him.