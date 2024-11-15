Man United hero with 75% win rate admits it was a “privilege and honour” to represent fans at Old Trafford

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left Man United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United hero Ruud van Nistelrooy has penned a farewell letter to the fans of the Manchester giants after a short stint at the club throughout the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Dutch coach returned to Old Trafford at the start of the season as a member of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff and the move was received wonderfully by Man United fans.

Van Nistelrooy is a club legend because of his successful career playing in Manchester and following the sacking of Ten Hag, it would have been a dream for the 48-year-old when he was asked to manage the club temporarily.

The former striker’s time overseeing the Red Devils was a major success as the Dutch coach was undefeated across the four matches he was in charge of – winning three of them – allowing him to leave with a 75 per cent win rate.

Many of the Man United squad wanted Van Nistelrooy to stay and the 48-year-old admitted that he would do so in any capacity.

However, new boss Ruben Amorim did not have a place for the Dutch coach on his backroom team, which resulted in the Man United legend leaving Old Trafford this week.

Ruud van Nistelrooy pens emotional farewell letter to Man United fans

Days after Van Nistelrooy’s departure from Man United was confirmed, the club legend has now penned a farewell letter to fans of the Red Devils, admitting that it was a “privilege and honour to represent the club” again.

“To everyone at Manchester United Football Club, in particular the backroom staff, the players and the fans. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible efforts and support,” Van Nistelrooy wrote via Fabrizio Romano.

“It has been a privilege and honour to represent the club as a player, coach and manager, and I will always cherish the memories we have shared together.

“Man United will always have a special place in my heart, and I hope there are many more glory days at Old Trafford very soon – not only because I want the club to do well, but because you all deserve it! All the best and take care, Ruud.”