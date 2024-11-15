(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been linked with a move for former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes next summer.

With his current contract expiring in the summer, the player will be free to speak to other clubs in January ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer.

Spurs insider John Wenham has now backed the club to sign a pre-contract with the player as his current contract with Lille comes close to expiration.

Gomes is an exciting young talent who has been on the radar of several clubs recently. A product of Manchester United academy, Gomes made his first-team debut at just 16 years old, displaying his flair and technical ability. However, he struggled to secure a regular spot in the senior side, and was eventually moved to Ligue 1 with Lille in 2020, where he was given a fresh platform to grow.

His performances in the 2022-23 season, showed his ability to play in a competitive league, further developing his game and earning a reputation as one of the brightest young players in Europe.

A versatile attacking midfielder, Gomes has the ability to operate in central or wide positions, adding dynamism to any team.

John Wenham says Tottenham could agree a pre-contract with Angel Gomes

He has started to attract interest from several top clubs, including Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea. Tottenham insider, John Wenham has backed the club to sign a pre-contract with him despite interest from London rivals.

Speaking to Tottenham News, the club insider said:

“Gomes would count as homegrown, as he came through Manchester United’s academy.

“He would be available on a free transfer next summer. Therefore, Tottenham could agree a pre-contract with him in January.

“By signing him for free and agreeing a five-year contract with him, he would be worth £15million right away, simply based on the value attached to that contract.”

Tottenham have been said to be interested in signing another midfielder, despite having the likes of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray. And Gomes could turn out to be a decent signing for Ange’s side.