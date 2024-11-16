Bargain deal: 45 G/A talent set to turn down Man United move to join European giants

Alphonso Davies has agreed a deal with Real Madrid. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Top Man United target Alphonso Davies has reportedly agreed a deal to join Real Madrid in January despite the player’s agent stating that the left-back’s future has not been decided.

The Canadian international is out of contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season and the full-back is uncertain about signing a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit, despite being a key player for Vincent Kompany.

The Bavarian club are keen to keep Davies at the Allianz Arena long-term as the 24-year-old has featured in 15 matches for Bayern this season, providing three assists throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign.

Overall the full-back has been a big success in Bavaria throughout his 210 appearances, contributing 11 goals and 34 assists on the way to winning every trophy possible.

This has attracted the likes of Real Madrid and Man United to Davies’ situation. According to Marca’s Jose Felix Diaz, the defender has agreed with the former to move to Spain in January, which would be a big blow for United as the Red Devils have issues at left-back – Barcelona are also believed to be showing some interest.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Manchester club have the 24-year-old on their list as a “concrete” target and have already gathered extensive information on the Bundesliga star.

This would be an incredible signing for the La Liga champions, however, the Bayern Munich talent’s agent has recently stated that his client’s future has not been decided yet.

More Stories / Latest News Report claims 2024 signing is not enjoying his time at West Ham United “It is my dream”: Defender wants to play for “really great club” Leeds one day ‘He could be a really big player’: Shearer tips Newcastle man to make a defining impact

Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid “not true” admits player’s agent

Nothing has likely been decided yet when it comes to Davies’ future and that is what the player’s agent, Nedal Huoseh, stated in a recent interview.

“Done deal with Real Madrid? This is not true,” Huoseh said about his client via Fabrizio Romano. “Though the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club.

“New deal at FC Bayern could also be an option. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect.”

Davies is fully focused on doing his best for Bayern Munich at present as the German giants have made a positive start to the campaign. The Canadian star is unlikely to decide his future before January, which makes the reports out of Spain hard to believe.