Exclusive: Dynamic La Liga duo could force Arsenal’s hand as Newcastle circle

Arsenal want to beat Newcastle to a dynamic La Liga duo. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side have slipped off the pace in the Premier League of late, but their attempt to land a dynamic La Liga duo could be derailed by the close attention of Newcastle United.

CaughtOffside sources note that both Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch Celta Vigo’s Williot Swedberg and Las Palmas’ Alberto Moleiro.

Arsenal look to La Liga duo to kickstart the season

The former is a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who has won plaudits for the standard of his performances. His two goals and three assists already this season compare favourably with Moleiro’s output of four goals in 13 appearances from his right wing position.

The pair aren’t the only players that the Gunners are looking at either.

Newcastle for their part remain competitive, though a signing or two in January could make all the difference for them in the second half of the season.

To that end, the Magpies are also believed to be looking at a highly-rated Ajax ace.

Both Swedberg and Moleiro could well have their pick of clubs if their good form continues too.

Arsenal targeting 16-goal Premier League ace with £85m release clause. Find out who it is here!

Sources have also indicated to CaughtOffside that Manchester City, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Roma and Villarreal are all following their development, but only the Gunners and Newcastle have had representative at recent matches, potentially putting them in the box seat.

Perhaps the overriding issue for both clubs is that they can’t afford to take any chances with incoming players this January. They will have to hit the ground running and that could be a step too at this stage of their careers.

At 20 and 21 years of age, burdening either with such responsibility could make them… but could also break them too.

Therefore, Arteta and Eddie Howe must be mindful of how much pressure they intend to place on their young shoulders.