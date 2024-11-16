London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham on alert as Italian giants eyeing January centre-back raid

Juve are targeting Chelsea and Tottenham defenders. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images and Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Both Chelsea and Tottenham have enjoyed reasonable starts to their 2024/25 Premier League season, though Juventus are set to come calling for their centre-back options, and that could have a marked effect on the second half of the campaign for both Premier League clubs.

The Bianconeri lost Gleison Bremer earlier in the season to an injury that will keep him out until 2025/26, and now Juan Cabal has joined him on the sidelines for a similarly extended period.

Chelsea and Tottenham defenders eyed by Juve

Gazzetta dello Sport note that Juve will therefore absolutely enter the transfer market in January to find a replacement to help them through the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Moreover, they’re targeting the London giants as a first port of call.

According to the outlet, Spurs’ Radu Dragusin and Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile are players that are of interest, with the former perhaps having the edge given his prior experience in Italian football.

It isn’t clear at this stage if either London club would be willing to accede to any transfer, though with Badiashile only having played 37 minutes of Premier League action (transfermarkt), and Micky van de Ven due back soon for Spurs (Premier Injuries), there is reason enough for both clubs to grant a loan move or otherwise.

Tottenham eyeing move for Premier League utility man – READ MORE

With six weeks or so to go until the transfer window opens for business, there’s plenty of time for all of the clubs involved to take a position, and one which benefits them in terms of any deal that may be done.

For Ange Postecoglou and Enzo Maresca, they will need to weigh up the potential impact of losing a player for a half season at least, with one eye on the business end of the season when the latter stages of European competition as well as domestic cup competitions come into play.