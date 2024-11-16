(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Chelsea were hoping to sign a left-back when the transfer window reopens in January, but it seems that they have changed their transfer plans after the resurgence of Marc Cucurella.

According to a report from TBR Football, Marc Cucurella has impressed with his performances in recent weeks, and the 26-year-old has earned the trust of his manager.

Enzo Maresca is impressed with the performance of the Spanish international, and Chelsea have now abandoned their plans to sign a left-back in January. Instead, they will focus on improving the other areas of their squad.

Cucurella was impressive for Brighton before his move to Chelsea, but he seemed inconsistent since the move to Stamford Bridge and he was linked with an exit. It seems that the 26-year-old is slowly getting back to his best once again. It will certainly come as a major boost for Chelsea, who can now look to improve their squad in the other areas. Chelsea have made an impressive start to the season and they will hope to secure Champions League qualification. They will look to do well in the domestic competitions as well.

Chelsea need quality additions

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions during the January transfer window and help the team finish strongly. They have a talented squad at their disposal and if they can plug a few gaps in the side, they will have every chance of succeeding this season.

Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell continues to be linked with an exit from Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to cash in on him in the near future. The England international has fallen down the pecking order and he needs to leave in order to play regularly. Cucurella and Renato Veiga are now both ahead of him in the pecking order.