Cristiano Ronaldo’s classy message to Man United after epic Juve-inspired goal

Cristiano Ronaldo's classy gesture to Man United. Photo by Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

Former Man United ace, Cristiano Ronaldo, was on the scoresheet again on Friday, this time for Portugal, and after his brilliant goal he had a classy message for his old club post-match.

The Portuguese had inspired his side to a 5-1 win over Poland, with all of the goals coming from the 59th-minute onwards.

His own contribution other than from the penalty spot was an epic overhead kick which was reminiscent of his strike for Real Madrid against Juventus in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s classy message to Man United

On that occasion the Bianconeri supporters rose as one to acclaim the player, no doubt contributing to his subsequent move there.

He’s edging closer to the mythical 1000 goal mark, and whether he makes that mark or not will ultimately depend on how fit he stays.

Ronaldo can certainly still justify his place in the side, rather than him being a token inclusion at the expense of someone else.

Cristiano Ronaldo tonight 2 Goals

1 Assist Portugal 5 – 0 Poland What a finish ??pic.twitter.com/4YysdcyKsc — Sheldon ? (@Sheldon_RS17) November 15, 2024

After the match, Ronaldo spoke on various subjects, not least his old club.

“I wish Man United and Ruben Amorim the best of luck in the world,” he was quoted as saying on X by Fabrizio Romano.

“Done deal with Real Madrid?” – Agent of top Man United target opens up about client’s future – READ MORE

Any Red Devils fans believing that there might be a chance of the player returning for an incredible third stint at Old Trafford are likely to be disappointed. That’s despite one ex-Man United ace tipping him for a reunion.

Not to mention a punishment from Erik ten Hag that went too far in the opinion of some.

Amorim seems to very much favour looking forward rather than back, and for all of Ronaldo’s greatness, his is a face from Man United’s past.

Full focus now has to be on the Portuguese manager and what he can bring to the club, rather than harking back to previous regimes.