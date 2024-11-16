Eddie Howe of Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The number of minutes Miguel Almiron has received at Newcastle United this season has left the winger unhappy but the Paraguayan star has vowed to keep fighting for his place in Eddie Howe’s starting 11.

The 30-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from St James’ Park over the summer but remained in the North East when the transfer window closed – despite strong interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

The reason for Almiron not leaving Newcastle was not certain, until now, as the winger’s agent has now confirmed that Eddie Howe pleaded with his client to stay with the Magpies, even though the Premier League outfit have been trying to sell the player for months.

Speaking during a recent interview with Radio La Red, Almiron’s agent, Daniel Campos, has revealed that it was the English coach who pleaded with Almiron to stay at St James’ Park as he must have had plans for the 30-year-old.

“Although Miguel isn’t happy with the minutes he has in England, he wants to stay and fight at Newcastle,” Campos said via The Mirror. “The coach always supported him.

“When he asked for something, he asked him to not leave. It must be a tactical or momentary issue.”

Has Eddie Howe stalled the career of Newcastle star Miguel Almiron?

Heading into the 2024/25 campaign, Howe knew that Almiron would not be a major part of his plans as the English coach has several options ahead of the 30-year-old for his wide areas. While towards the backend of last season, the Paraguayan was used as a substitute.

Almiron has only been used in five Premier League matches so far this term, starting just once and receiving only 103 minutes of action.

The Paraguay international has vowed to stay and fight for his place at Newcastle but the 30-year-old could be at another club playing more often had Howe not stopped the winger from leaving during the summer – a decision which has ultimately halted the Magpies’ fan favourite’s career.