(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez is reportedly unhappy in the Premier League.

According to a report from Spanish publication SPORT, the physical demands of English football and the atmosphere have not gone down well with the former La Liga midfielder.

The Argentine international left Real Betis last summer to join West Ham and he would have expected to establish himself as an important player for Julen Lopetegui at the London club. However, things have not gone according to plan for him.

He was an important player for Betis under Manuel Pellegrini. It will be interesting to see if the midfielder decides to return to Spain in the near future. He is struggling to adapt to English football and West Ham will be disappointed with the signing so far.

Rodriguez has been a regular starter for the Hammers, and it remains to be seen whether he can justify the manager’s decision and prove himself worthy of a starting spot. It is evident that Lopetegui rates the player highly and he needs to deliver on the pitch now.

Will West Ham look to cash in on Guido Rodriguez?

If his performances do not improve during the second half of the season, it would not be a surprise if West Ham decided to cash in on the player at the end of the season. At 30, he is not getting any younger and West Ham would be better off replacing him with a younger player with more potential. They need a quality defensive midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether Rodriguez can deliver consistently.

He has shown his technical ability and intelligence in La Liga and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to the physicality of English football now.