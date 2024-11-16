(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are looking to improve their attacking unit in January and they have identified the FC Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed as a target.

The player is reportedly keen on a move away from the French club in January, and it will be interesting to see if the Foxes can get a deal done. He did quite well for the Ligue 1 side last season, scoring eight goals and picking up two assists in the league. However, he has not been a regular starter this season and he has scored just one goal.

The Egyptian international wants to move on in January and he could be signed for a reasonable price. According to a report from Africa Foot, the striker could be available for just €10 million. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the player and a fresh start at Leicester City would be ideal for him. He will look to get back to his best once again, and it remains to be seen whether the Foxes can get the deal across the line.

They are currently clear of the relegation zone, but the danger is not over yet. The Foxes must improve during the second half of the season to preserve their status as a top-flight club. Signing the right players would certainly help them perform at a high level.

They remain overly dependent on Jamie Vardy for goals and we need to bring in another goal scorer. Although the Egyptian has not been in impressive form this season, he has the quality to help Leicester in the final third.

If he manages to adapt to English football quickly, he could prove to be an asset for them. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League.