Liverpool initiate talks to sign Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are interested in signing the Hungarian defender Milos Kerkez.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have identified him as a top target and they have now initiated talks to sign the 20-year-old defender.

Liverpool have secured permission from Bournemouth to speak to the player. The Hungarian international has done quite well since joining Bournemouth in 2023 and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League giants.

Manchester United wanted to sign the player at the start of the season, and they were quoted a fee of around £40 million. Luke Shaw has struggled with persistent injury problems, and the Red Devils could use an alternative. Arsenal have been linked with him as well.

Liverpool need to find a quality long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson and the 20-year-old seems like the ideal acquisition. Robertson is in the twilight stages of his career and he will need to be replaced adequately. The Scottish international has been an exceptional performer for the club, but he is clearly on the decline. Liverpool need better players if they want to fight for trophies.

Kerkez would be a quality addition

Kerkez could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for them. The 20-year-old will be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool, and it would be the ideal opportunity for him at this stage of his career.

Regular football with Liverpool could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential. The Reds are expected to fight for league titles and compete in the UEFA Champions League regularly. They will be an attractive destination for the young defender.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure an agreement with Bournemouth. Liverpool director Richard Hughes played a key role in bringing the Hungarian international to the Premier League in 2023, and he could play a key role in signing the player for Liverpool as well.